BIMCO boosts Asian footprint

September 27, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Søren Larsen, Deputy Secretary General of BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association, is expected to relocate to Singapore in the first quarter of 2022, BIMCO said.

Photo: BIMCO

As explained, the move will facilitate BIMCO’s ambition to strengthen support to members and the wider maritime community in the Asian region.

The BIMCO Singapore office opened in 2016 with the aim of increasing services offered to members in the Southeast Asia region and strengthen collaboration with other regional maritime associations. The office has been headed by Maite Bolivar Klarup until summer 2021 when she relocated to Canada.

BIMCO is also present in Shanghai, opening its office in 2013 to better serve Chinese members and improve engagement with the country’s regulators and decision makers. The Shanghai office is headed by BIMCO’s Regional Manager of Asia, Wei Zhuang.

“I am delighted that Søren is relocating to Singapore to strengthen our global outreach and further develop our footprint in Asia. In addition to expanding our contractual expertise, Søren will be joined by Ashok Srinivasan, Manager, Maritime Safety and Security, to boost our technical knowledge in the region,” David Loosley, BIMCO’s Secretary General and CEO, commented.

Larsen will retain his role as Deputy Secretary General, keeping overall responsibility of BIMCO’s contractual work.