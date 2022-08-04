BIO-UV Group receives BIO-SEA BWTS retrofit order for cruise ship

August 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

French UV-C water treatment systems specialist BIO-UV Group has received an order to supply a low-flow BIO-SEA L-series ballast water treatment system (BWTS) for retrofit installation on a cruise ship operated by Cruise Management International (CMI).

Cruise ship Quest. Courtesy of BIO-UV Group

The vessel to be retrofitted with the BWTS is Quest, a 49-metre long 60-passenger capacity vessel. It is the fifth passenger ship operating under CMI to have specified a BWTS from BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group partner TECO2030.

According to the company, the system is sized to guarantee full IMO and USCG compliance, treating flow rates of between 20 cbm per hour and 120 cbm per hour from one of the most compact, low energy consuming BWTS on the market.

The system retrofitted to Quest is modular to fit in the limited space available and has two lamps to treat a ballast water flow rate of 55 cbm per hour.

Maxime Dedeurwaerder, business unit director of BIO-UV Group’s maritime division, said: “This new order underscores the success of the partnership agreement we signed with TECO2030 in 2019. The BIO-SEA system fits perfectly with TECO2030’s ethos to supply environmentally sustainable, energy-efficient technologies to the global shipping fleet.”

BIO-UV Group recently retrofitted the general cargo ship MSC Caledonia II with BIO-SEA, marking the completion of the company’s first full turnkey BWTS project.

In other company-related news, it is worth reminding that BIO-UV Group formed a partnership with Fluid Global Solutions (FGS), a provider of pumps and spares to the maritime sector, back in April this year.

The partnership is expected to support the sale and delivery of the BIO-SEA BWTS to ship operators, builders and repairers in Italy.