BIO-UV Group completes its first full turnkey BWTS project

June 6, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

France-based BIO-UV Group has retrofitted the general cargo ship MSC Caledonia II with BIO-SEA ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) in what is said to mark the completion of the company’s first full turnkey BWTS project.

As part of the project, the 35,079 dwt ship was retrofitted in Port Khalid, Sharjah, UAE, with a BIO-SEA B03-0450 FX modular system prior to the vessel’s sale to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

As informed, the BWTS was commissioned in February, after which the company’s ballast water experts trained the ship’s crew to operate and maintain a BIO-SEA system for optimum ballast water treatment performance.

Courtesy of BIO-UV Group

BIO-UV introduced its turnkey BWTS retrofit capability in October last year with the addition of 3D laser scanning and modelling to its BIO-SEA engineering and design services.

According to the company’s technical director Florian Cortes, the new service was fundamental to the completion of this time-sensitive project.

Maxime Dedeurwaerder, business director of BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group, added: “This was the first project for our new turnkey service, which included basic and detailed drawings, system design and engineering, installation, commissioning, documentation submissions and crew training.”

The BIO-SEA modular system is specially designed for retrofit projects and can treat flow rates from 13 to 2100m3/h per ballast pump. All components are delivered separately in order to adapt to the available space in the ship, BIO-UV Group explains.

Recently, the company formed a partnership with Fluid Global Solutions (FGS), a provider of pumps and spares to the maritime sector, that will support the sale and delivery of the BIO-SEA BWTS to ship operators, builders and repairers in Italy.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago BIO-UV Group eyes Italian maritime market with new partnership Posted: about 1 month ago

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: