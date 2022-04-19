BIO-UV Group eyes Italian maritime market with new partnership

April 19, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

French ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) producer BIO-UV Group has formed a partnership with Fluid Global Solutions (FGS), a provider of pumps and spares to the maritime sector, to strengthen its presence in the Italian ship repair and newbuilding market.

As part of the partnership, Italian FGS will support BIO-UV Group with the sale and delivery of its BIO-SEA BWTS to operators, builders and repairers of all ship types, including offshore and naval vessels.

The French manufacturer expects to provide complete BWTS packages, including front end engineering and design, equipment supply, installation and commissioning as well as after-care servicing and maintenance.

On the other hand, FGS will strengthen BIO-UV’s business model with its range of pumps and spare parts in addition to providing Italy’s shipowners and yards with the complete range of BIO-SEA systems.

Without revealing specific details, FGS said it has already secured its first BWTS order from an Italian refit yard.

However, the company did mention that the scope of supply relates to a modular BIO-SEA L02 0060 low flow system for a flow rate capacity of 60m3/h.

Camille Cosson, BIO-UV Group’s regional manager with responsibility for the Italian market, said that the new partnership provides an opportunity for both companies to grow their respective businesses in Italy, and beyond.

As described, the BIO-SEA technology combines mechanical filtration and UV disinfection providing solutions of chemical-free treatment compliant with the ballast water management (BWM) regulation: IMO Convention and USCG regulation.

BIO-SEA manufactures both skid BWTS for newbuildings and modular BWTS for retrofit projects. It is said to have numerous benefits such as being adaptable, compact and able to treat automatically all flow rates from 10 to 2000 m3/h per ballast reactor.

The technology proceeds in three steps, specifically designed for the disinfection of organisms contained in ballast water:

ballasting operation: filtration + UV disinfection

de-ballasting operation: UV disinfection only, and

cleaning operation.

