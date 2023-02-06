BOA OCV sells another one of its vessels

February 6, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Norwegian offshore contractor BOA OCV has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed buyer to sell the subsea construction vessel BOA Sub C.

Subsea construction vessel BOA Sub C (Courtesy of BOA OVC)

Closing is expected to occur during the first half of February.

Once completed, BOA OCV expects to distribute approximately 100-120 per cent of the current outstanding amount under the bonds over one or several sweeps over the next three months.

Boa Sub C comes with a 400-ton AHC main crane supported by the 30-ton AHC auxiliary crane, both OI Millennium WROVs and the 2,500-ton carousel.

It is worth noting that, in August 2022, BOA OCV sold its offshore construction vessel (OCV) BOA Deep C to PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH).