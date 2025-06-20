DOF vessel goes to the Atlantic post-upgrades
June 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

After having undergone upgrades to boost its survey capabilities, DOF Group’s vessel, designed for subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services up to 3,000 meters of depth, has been awarded multiple contracts.

Source: DOF

The multiple contracts will see the DP3 construction vessel Skandi Inventor work in the Atlantic Region for more than 100 days firm, with additional options available.

The vessel, equipped with a 400-ton active heave-compensated (AHC) crane and a large working deck, was recently fitted with two new work-class ROVs (WROVs) and a modern survey suite, all of which will be fully operated by DOF, the company noted.

Preparations are already underway, with DOF delivering a full scope of project management, engineering, logistics, and offshore execution as part of the awarded campaigns.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome the Skandi Inventor to the North Sea and to see immediate project intake across Q2, Q3 and Q4 2025. These awards reflect DOF’s strong position across both Oil & Gas and Renewable segments.”

Skandi Inventor was built in 2018, is 137.6 meters long and can accommodate 120 people. It is of Marin Teknikk 6027 design.

DOF Group around a week ago secured more work for one of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels off the coast of Canada, enabling it to remain working for its current employer.

