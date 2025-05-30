Island Frontier
Home Subsea Norwegian vessel at work for Oceaneering in Africa, North Sea comeback in August

May 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A multi-service vessel (MSV) owned by Norway’s Island Offshore has completed a campaign in West Africa for U.S. subsea engineering and applied technology firm Oceaneering and is getting ready for the next project in the region.

Source: Island Offshore

The 106-meter-long Island Frontier, delivered to the owner in 2004, is capable of performing subsea construction and equipment installation (OCV), inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), diving support, plug & abandonment, as well as pipeline repairs, among others.

Oceaneering announced last August that it had extended its charter for the MSV until December 2025, securing vessel capacity to meet client needs.  

The company reported today, May 30, that the vessel had wrapped up another campaign in West Africa that included spool-piece installations and light subsea construction work.

Island Frontier is now preparing for its next project in the region and is expected to return to the North Sea in August.

The vessel is equipped with a diesel-electric power plant serving two main azipull thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and two bow tunnel thrusters. It has a 135-ton active heave compensated (AHC) crane and two permanently installed work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs).

