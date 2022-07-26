BOA Sub C to work for Subsea 7

July 26, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian offshore contractor BOA OCV has secured a contract with Subsea 7 for the subsea construction vessel BOA Sub C.

The contract will commence in spring 2023 for a firm period of one year.

The agreement also includes options which, if declared, will keep the vessel utilized into the first quarter of 2025.

Boa Sub C comes with a 400-ton AHC main crane supported by the 30-ton AHC auxiliary crane, both OI Millennium WROVs and the 2,500-ton carousel.

The 2007-built vessel is capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

BOA OCV announced at the beginning of the year that it had won a new contract for BOA Sub C with a “large international contractor”.

The contract includes construction and decommissioning projects in the North Sea and will keep the vessel utilized into the first quarter of 2023.

