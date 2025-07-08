Singapore’s first fully electric tug launched

Back to overview
Vessels
July 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), an industry collaborative effort led by Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), has launched Singapore’s first fully electric tug as the next step in the adoption of electric vessels.

PaxOcean Group, a member of Kuok Maritime Group, started building the 50-ton bollard pull PXO-ACE-1 electric tug in 2024.

The vessel, powered by a 3 MWh lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) battery system, is also future-fuel ready, designed to support green methanol and ammonia integration when commercially viable. In addition, the tug features a digital twin for real-time data analytics, aiming for operational efficiency and reduced dead mileage.

Designed and to be assembled in Singapore, the zero-emission tug is set to begin operations in local waters in the first quarter of 2026, ahead of the nation’s goal for all new harbor craft to be fully electric or compatible with net-zero fuels by 2030.

Tan Thai Yong, Managing Director and CEO, PaxOcean Group, said: “This launch is a testament to CSA’s robust industry collaboration and partnership with MPA. Together, we are laying the groundwork for maritime innovation, low-carbon solutions, and a refresh of how port activities can become sustainable. The CSA’s E-Tug demonstrates how decarbonisation can deliver both environmental impact and real operational value to the maritime industry.”

In March 2022, the industry-led CSA initiative was announced under the leadership of KMG, which includes key business units: PaxOcean Holdings, Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL), and PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) and provides a comprehensive platform for the CSA to achieve its goals to build the next generation of Singapore’s maritime ecosystem and accelerate the decarbonization, electrification and advancement in energy-efficient logistics and engineering solutions.

The CSA is expected to invest over S$20 million into various sustainability efforts over ten years with the aim of a 50% reduction in vessel carbon emissions and 20% in marine traffic by 2030.

