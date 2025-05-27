Boost for Germany’s energy security comes with third LNG terminal up and running

FSRU Excelsior; Source: Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET)
May 27, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), part of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and a state-owned operator of four liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, has given a leg-up to Germany’s energy security with the start-up of a second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, which represents the country’s third LNG import terminal.

After the 277-meter-long FSRU Excelsior, owned by the U.S.-based Excelerate Energy, was moored off the coast of Wilhelmshaven, the commissioning activities began at the Wilhelmshaven 2 terminal, said to be one of Europe’s most strategically important energy hubs. With a regasification capacity of up to 4.6 billion cubic meters (cbm) of LNG per year, the project is seen as a key asset in strengthening Europe’s energy resilience.

While disclosing the commissioning of its third LNG import terminal, perceived to be another key project of the LNG Acceleration Act, DET highlights that Germany can now make its energy supply even more secure and flexible.

Dr. Peter Röttgen, Managing Director of DET, emphasized: “In this challenging project, we have consistently worked together towards our goal: to significantly strengthen energy supply security in Germany. We must reduce the risks of one-sided dependence on energy imports for our economy and consumers.

“An indispensable means of achieving this is by diversifying the supply routes for natural gas. Our households and especially energy-intensive industries rely on natural gas until renewables can fully replace fossil fuels. Alongside pipeline natural gas, LNG is making a significant contribution to our stability in Germany and Europe on the road to climate neutrality.”

The operator explained that the second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven was connected to the grid in around two and a half years, including planning and approval. The project partners, ENGIE Deutschland and Tree Energy Solutions (TES), are said to have wrapped up the project on behalf of DET in roughly half the time typically required for comparable large-scale LNG projects despite major engineering challenges.

Katherina Reiche, Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, underlined: “Gas will remain of great importance for our energy supply for the foreseeable future. The opening of the second LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven is therefore an important step towards greater security of supply, diversification of energy sources and the resilience of our country. It is a great success that the terminal can now be connected to the grid.”

The German operator and its project partners were supported during construction by the Gasfin Group, which will take over terminal management on site in the future. The Wilhelmshaven 2 LNG terminal is described as being unique in Germany and Europe because the island jetty is built around 1.5 kilometers from the mainland in one of the strongest currents in Europe.

Aside from this, data, electricity, and ultimately the natural gas pipelines are laid in the seabed for ecological reasons and connected to a head station on land, thanks to an innovative system from ECOnnect Energy, known as IQuay F-Class system.

Eric Stab, CEO of ENGIE Deutschland, noted: “We are pleased that ENGIE, together with TES, was able to contribute to securing Germany’s energy supply in the short term. We were responsible for the development and construction of the marine infrastructure that enables the operation of the floating terminal. We also negotiated the charter agreement with Excelerate Energy on behalf of the German government and continue to support DET with ship management.”

DET claims that the FSRU Excelsior has a unique feature, as an ultrasound method is being tested for the first time in Europe to combat fouling pressure in the seawater pipeline system of an FSRU to prevent barnacles and mussels from clogging the pipes of the required water circuit. This FSRU will feed up to 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year into the German gas grid, corresponding to the annual natural gas consumption for heating 1.5 million four-person households in multi-family homes.

Marco Alverà, Co-founder and CEO of TES, stated: “The FSRU has helped turn Wilhelmshaven into a key entry point for LNG – at a time when energy security and transatlantic trade are high on Europe’s agenda. TES, together with ENGIE, DET, and BMWE, has delivered a result that strengthens Germany’s supply today and lays the foundation for TES’s onshore terminal, which will enable large-scale imports of both LNG and e-NG.”

The FSRU Excelsior’s regasification and grid feed-in capacity is expected to reach over the next two years up to 4.6 billion cubic meters each, equivalent to the annual heating energy required by up to 3.7 million four-person households. DET operates four LNG terminals on the German North Sea coast, including Wilhelmshaven 1Brunsbüttel, Wilhelmshaven 2, and Stade.

