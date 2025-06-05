bound4blue
Home Propulsion bound4blue WAPS performance calculation method wins DNV nod of approval

Certification & Classification
June 5, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Spanish automated wind-assisted propulsion system specialist bound4blue has secured validation from Norway’s classification society DNV for its wind propulsion performance methodology.

As disclosed, bound4blue received DNV’s approval on June 5 for its ‘wind propulsion system force matrix’ calculation method, which is said to provide shipowners, designers, and yards with a regulation-ready tool that can evaluate the performance of the company’s eSAIL suction sail technology, without the need for full-scale testing.

The validated methodology reportedly allows the estimation of the thrust generated by eSAILs across a range of operational scenarios. Because of this, it is expected that the method can help vessel owners and operators save time and money by providing a forecast of the fuel savings, emissions reductions, return on investment, and regulatory benefits for individual ships.

According to the Spanish marine technology player, the green light from DNV indicates that the results were produced with a tool fully aligned with global rules and standards and that it can now be used directly for key regulatory frameworks including FuelEU Maritime, the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI).

David Ferrer, Chief Technical Officer and Co-founder at bound4blue, called this development “crucial” for the company and its vision going forward.

“The validation not only confirms the accuracy of our performance assessments, but also ensures they are immediately applicable for compliance with today’s most important environmental regulations. It simplifies decision-making for stakeholders and removes uncertainty when evaluating wind-assisted propulsion,” he highlighted.

To remind, bound4blue received a stamp of approval from DNV for its eSAILs solution in September last year. In 2024 alone, the company saw increasing interest in its wind propulsion solution from numerous maritime industry stakeholders, going from four projects on the orderbook to 14 by December.

The momentum has carried on into this year, as well. Among notable developments, in mid-March, Norwegian shipping company Odfjell completed the first installation of a wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) on the 49,000 dwt chemical tanker Bow Olympus, under a deal signed with bound4blue in August 2023.

At the beginning of April, the technology provider installed “the world’s largest” suction sails on a vessel. The system was fitted onto the MV Atlantic Orchard, a specialized juice carrier chartered by French merchant firm Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and owned by Swedish maritime transportation player Wisby Tankers.

