Bound4blue suction sail picked for BW Epic Kosan LPG carrier

Vessels
September 9, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Singapore-based gas carrier owner and operator BW Epic Kosan (BWEK) has signed an agreement with Spanish automated wind-assisted propulsion system specialist bound4blue for the installation of a 24-meter-tall suction sail on the 2007-built vessel Helena Kosan.

As informed, the autonomous wind propulsion system is to be installed on board the aforementioned liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier in 2026.

With this investment, which supports industry decarbonization goals, BWEK, an affiliated company of BW Group, is expected to save fuel, cut emissions, reduce costs and simplify regulatory compliance.

“The tanker and LPG market is a key growth area for bound4blue, so it’s fantastic to agree a contract with the world leader in last-mile delivery of LPG, petrochemicals and other specialty gases,” José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO & Co-founder, bound4blue, commented.

“Our mechanically simple solution delivers unique benefits for the segment, with the ability to position the sail’s maintenance door far above the deck and thus entirely remove the system from hazardous areas. This means non-explosion proof units can be installed easily on a vessel such as an LPG carrier, or any other tanker, negating the need for more costly, complex ATEX-proof solutions.”

The DNV type-approved eSAIL works by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate lift up to seven times greater than rigid sails of the same size, delivering greater power through smaller vessel footprints. In doing so, fuel use and emissions are reduced, easing compliance with regulations such as EU ETS, CII, FuelEU Maritime (with additional benefits through the wind reward factor) and the newly proposed IMO GFI framework.

“We are committed to investing in proven technology that supports and enables our drive to reduce operational environmental footprints,” Jakob Bode, CEO of BWEK, explained.

“We have so far introduced a range of innovations including ultrasonic transducers, graphene-based propeller coatings and advanced weather routing to cut emissions and empower efficiencies, in addition to actively participating in projects to advance the adoption of green fuels such as ammonia.”

“Wind power was identified as having potential and, after careful studies, bound4blue’s eSAIL was selected as the system of choice. We look forward to benefitting from its simplicity and efficacy in action on the Helena Kosan from 2026 onwards,” he added.

The installation will be carried out in a two-step process, with preparatory work conducted at a scheduled dry docking in 2025 and a ‘plug and play’ fitting of the unit the following year.

Earlier this year, bound4blue installed what it claims to be “the world’s largest” suction sails on a vessel. The installation saw four 26-meter-high eSAILs fitted to the MV Atlantic Orchard, a specialized juice carrier.

