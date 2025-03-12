First Odfjell tanker gets 4 suction sails as it readies to cross Atlantic

Back to overview
Vessels
March 12, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian shipping company Odfjell has completed the first installation of a wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) on one of its vessels, the 49,000 dwt chemical tanker Bow Olympus.

Courtesy of Odfjell

In August 2023, the company partnered with bound4blue, a Spanish developer of wind-assisted propulsion technology to install four eSAIL suction sails on the vessel.

The 183-meter-long stainless steel chemical tanker is all set to depart the yard with four 22-meter eSAILs on deck. Now, the 2019-built vessel will be navigated toward the windy areas to explore the real-time benefits of the wind-assisted propulsion technology, Odfjell said.

The installation took place at the EDR Antwerp Shipyard in Belgium as the final stage of a thorough process. The deck of a chemical tanker is covered in pipes for the multiple cargo tanks. Integrating the sail foundations required careful planning, and the installation had to be specifically designed to ensure a ‘seamless’ fit with tanker operations while considering the vessel’s air draft limitations. Odfjell cooperated with bound4blue to ensure that the system could be installed without significant modifications to the vessel.

A tailored two-step installation was deployed to accommodate the vessel’s busy schedule. Firstly, sail pedestals were fitted during a planned drydocking, before the eSAILs were lifted into place at the shipyard.

Through an orchestrated coordination between all parties involved—Odfjell, bound4blue, and EDR Antwerp Shipyard—the installation was completed in just two days.

Courtesy of Odfjell
Courtesy of Odfjell

The 22-meter-tall eSAILs are expected to help the vessel achieve significant fuel savings and further increase energy efficiency during deep-sea voyages.

“The five-year-old vessel has just embarked on what could be called her second maiden voyage—this time, crossing the Atlantic towards Houston with four eSAILs,” Erik Hjortland, Vice President Technology at Odfjell, commented.

“Each nautical mile will be thoroughly analyzed in real-time to document the energy-saving effects. The project answers to the core of our decarbonization strategy, and we are eager to see that our calculations and expectations are confirmed.”

“A major challenge we must address in a world where all sectors need renewable electricity, is that the entire process—from green power production to the ship’s propeller—results in an energy loss of around 80 percent, making it poor energy economics. Sails, on the other hand, harnesses wind power locally and directly, with a much lower energy loss—around 10 percent from sail to propeller.”

“This allows the renewable wind energy to be used more efficiently directly on board the ship. It is an elegant use of resources and the main reason why I am so passionate about this solution. The learnings from Bow Olympus will catalyze further decisions as we continue to improve the environmental performance of our current vessels—while also preparing for the next generation of chemical tankers that will be with us till 2050 and beyond,” Hjortland added.

The installation of the eSAIL system adds to the industry’s growing use of WAPSs to reduce fuel consumption. Odfjell’s decision to implement this specific technology was made after a thorough assessment following a deep-dive study by the RISE research institute.

Bound4blue’s fully autonomous sails generate propulsive efficiency by dragging air across an optimized aerodynamic profile. The combination of performance, payback potential, and environmental and regulatory benefits made for a ‘solid’ solution, according to Odfjell.

“We worked closely with Odfjell to ensure that the eSAIL system fully met the operational requirements of their vessel, delivering an efficient installation that integrates seamlessly with the ship’s existing configuration,” David Ferrer, Chief Technology Officer at bound4blue, said.

“Installing a WPS on a vessel like this can present challenges due to ATEX zones and air draft limitations. However, the mechanical simplicity of the eSAIL technology provides an effective solution, enabling the use of non-EX-proof units. This not only reduces CAPEX but also streamlines the installation process. We’re delighted to set sail with Odfjell.”

The eSAILs on Bow Olympus are expected to contribute to further reductions in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, building on Odfjell’s previous efforts, which have already resulted in a 53% reduction in carbon intensity compared to the 2008 baseline—equivalent to 21 zero-emission vessels.

WAPS also provides regulatory advantages, being the only power source actively rewarded through Fuel EU Maritime (Wind Reward Factor) while helping drive down emissions for EU ETS, and positively impacting CII ratings.

Odfjell’s experience with this system will show the potential wind energy has as a tool for reducing emissions in the sector. Once results are validated, the company plans to install sails on several more of its chemical tankers.

The company will also use Syroco’s digital weather calculation tool to understand the benefits of wind propulsion.

Odfjell now joins owners such as Amasus, Eastern Pacific Shipping and Louis Dreyfus Armateurs with operational eSAILs.

