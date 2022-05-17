Bourbon to deliver EolMed offshore infrastructure

May 17, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Bourbon Subsea Services has signed an EPCI contract for the floating electrical hub, inter-array cables, as well as anchoring and mooring systems for the 30 MW EolMed floating wind farm in France.

“BOURBON’s scope of work will consist in the complete farm offshore installation, and includes the detailed design, procurement and fabrication of the floating electrical hub, the inter array cables, the anchoring and the mooring systems”, the company said in a press release.

The company has been involved in most floating wind projects in Europe, including the first floating wind turbine in France, Floatgen, the Kincardine project in Scotland, WindFloat Atlantic in Portugal, and the TetraSpar Demonstrator offshore Norway.

For EolMed, Bourbon said it would rely on its teams based in Marseilles and its network of local partners, thus strengthening the expertise and industrial capacities of the Occitanie and PACA regions in the field of offshore wind energy.

EolMed is being developed by Qair, TotalEnergies, and BW Ideol, who made a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the 30 MW floating wind farm in the French Mediterranean in March this year.

Fully consented in February 2021, EolMed will comprise three Vestas 10 MW wind turbines mounted on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool floating foundations and installed 15 kilometres off Gruissan, in water depths of around 60 metres.

The Mediterranean Sea pilot wind farm is set to become one of the first three floating offshore wind farms in France when it is commissioned in mid-2024.