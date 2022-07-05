BP hires CGG for Nile delta imaging

July 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

CGG has secured a contract with oil major BP and its joint venture partner Pharaonic Petroleum for the 3D seismic imaging of the first-ever OBN survey conducted in the Nile delta covering the Atoll and Atoll North fields.

CGG will apply its high-end OBS & FWI imaging technologies and specialized HPC from its UK and Cairo imaging centers to deliver the 3D seismic images of pre-Messinian targets.

According to the company, the images will provide greater velocity model detail, image bandwidth and AVO reliability for improved field development planning and near-field exploration.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “This new 3D OBN imaging project is the first of its kind in the Nile delta. With our in-depth geological knowledge of the region, based on our 35-year operating experience in Egypt, and our industry-leading OBS imaging technology, I have every confidence in CGG’s ability to overcome the seismic imaging challenges in this area and deliver the best possible subsurface insight to bp and joint-venture partners at Atoll.”

BP announced the Atoll discovery in March 2015 and started gas production from the Atoll Phase One project in February 2018.

The project, located in the North Damietta concession in the East Nile Delta, was delivered seven months ahead of schedule and 33% below the initial cost estimate.