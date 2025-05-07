Several men standing in line
Fossil Energy BP scaling up Indian talent hub to drive upstream and low-carbon growth

BP scaling up Indian talent hub to drive upstream and low-carbon growth

May 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

UK-headquartered energy giant BP has selected Quest Global, a global product engineering services company, to establish a dedicated center in India’s Bengaluru to help support the former’s global operations.

BP and Quest Global team members; Source: Quest Global

Quest Global has been tasked with identifying and onboarding talent to support BP’s projects across its production and operations and gas and low-carbon energy businesses. As explained, the aim is to advance innovation and deliver impactful solutions for the UK player’s global activities.

“We are honoured to be working with bp as it scales up its business and technology centres worldwide,” said Ajit Prabhu, Co-Founder and CEO of Quest Global. “With our unparalleled customer focus, proven partnership playbook, aligned culture and entrepreneurial mindset to deliver outcomes over output, I’m very confident towards a future with bp that positively impacts the energy industry.”

According to Quest Global, the Bengaluru centre trained its first 100 engineers in 2024 and is now set to scale up. Work done at the center is expected to complement ongoing innovation work at BP’s existing hubs, including the Technical Solutions hub in Pune, India.

The initiative is meant to support the UK player’s reset strategy to increase its upstream oil and gas business and invest with discipline in the energy transition. Seen as controversial by some, this move is thought to result from shareholders’ opposition to BP’s net-zero strategy, given the amount of time it takes to bring these projects online, among other reasons.

On the other side of the globe, BP handed out an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract to Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA), a strategic alliance between SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7. The latter will participate in bringing the energy giant’s Ginger development off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago to life.

Located off the southeast coast of the island of Trinidad at water depths of up to 90 meters, Ginger will become BP’s fourth subsea project. The first gas is expected in 2027.

