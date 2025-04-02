Mahogany A and B platforms; Source: Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy BP’s fourth subsea gas project is a go as new discovery springs up in Trinidad and Tobago

BP’s fourth subsea gas project is a go as new discovery springs up in Trinidad and Tobago

Exploration & Production
April 2, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT), a subsidiary of the UK-based energy giant BP, has found more gas and taken a final investment decision (FID) for a natural gas project off Trinidad’s southeast coast.

Mahogany A and B platforms; Source: Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago

BP describes the sanctioning of the Ginger gas development and exploration success at its Frangipani well as two major milestones, representing the latest demonstrations of upstream activity this year in line with the firm’s strategy to grow its oil and gas business. 

The drilling at the Frangipani exploration well identified multiple stacked gas reservoirs within the same geological structure. BP is currently evaluating options to move the discovery forward at pace. The company has a 100% working interest in both Ginger and Frangipani. 

The latter is situated east of the existing Mahogany field, approximately 50 miles (80.47 kilometers) off the southeast coast. Ginger, located approximately 50 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast in water depths of less than 300 feet (91.44 meters), saw the start of drilling activities on the first well in January. These activities are expected to resume in Q4 2025.

The oil and gas player elaborates that this project will make up one of its ten major projects expected to come online between 2025 and 2027. At peak, the development is anticipated to have the capacity to produce an average gas production of 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

According to the company, Ginger, which will become its fourth subsea project, will include four subsea wells and subsea trees tied back to its existing Mahogany B platform. The first gas from the project is expected in 2027.

David Campbell, bpTT’s President, commented: “I am very proud to announce these two milestones. With Frangipani, our objective was to prove that our continued progress in exploration and appraisal activity could unlock new fields and investment opportunities for the region.

“And the sanction of Ginger represents our commitment to continuing the development of resources in our existing acreage and to producing the gas that Trinidad and Tobago – and the world – needs.”

The Ginger development, alongside the Cypre gas project, scheduled to start up in 2025, is part of BP’s strategy of maximizing production from existing acreage and developing capital-efficient projects that tie into existing infrastructure. The firm will leverage learnings from prior subsea projects to bring gas to market as quickly and safely as possible.

The oil major’s key operations in Trinidad are located off Trinidad’s east coast, enabling the firm to operate 12 offshore platforms, two subsea installations, and two onshore processing facilities. However, BP also got the NCMA 2 block approximately 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) off Trinidad’s north coast in November 2024, opening a new area of exploration for the energy giant in Trinidad and Tobago.

Related Article

Aside from growing its production activity in Trinidad, BP has celebrated new achievements offshore Egypt in the first quarter of 2025, including completing drilling operations and making two gas discoveries at the El Fayoum-5 and El King-2 exploration wells and starting production at the second development phase of the Raven field.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles