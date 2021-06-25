BPA joins World Ports Sustainability Programme

June 25, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

The British Ports Association (BPA) has joined the World Ports Sustainability Programme (WPSP) as a partner, supporting the global drive to improve the ports industry’s further integration of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its business and operations.

WPSP was founded in 2018 by the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), of which the BPA is an associate member.

As explained, this is the first major step the BPA is taking in a more sustained and coordinated effort to support UK ports in decarbonising their operations.

The BPA represents over 400 ports, terminals and port facilities, accounting for 86% of UK port tonnage as well as all the major energy and passenger hubs. Joining the WPSP will give BPA members access to the IAPH’s extensive global suite of port environmental best practices and networks.

The program seeks to enhance and coordinate future sustainability efforts of ports worldwide and foster international cooperation with partners in the supply chain, covering climate and energy, resilience, community outreach, health safety and security, governance and ethics.

“I am delighted that the BPA is joining the WPSP as a partner. Our members are extremely diverse in their size, business model, speciality and in terms of where they are on their sustainability ‘journey’. Some of our members are already engaged with the programme, but this will give more UK ports the opportunity to learn from and contribute to a growing global bank of knowledge, experience and expertise,” Mark Simmonds, the BPA’s Director of Policy and External Affairs, said.

“Having BPA join the program as partner will also give us the opportunity to further share best practices from UK ports as they submit their own innovative sustainability projects. We also look forward to BPA experts working alongside and providing input into our technical committees and partnership programmes,” Antonis Michail, IAPH Technical Director, commented.