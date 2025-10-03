FPSO P-63; Source: Petrobras
Home Fossil Energy Brazilian offshore oil asset pair turning off the taps next month for scheduled maintenance

Brazilian offshore oil asset pair turning off the taps next month for scheduled maintenance

Exploration & Production
October 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

The production mode at two oil-producing assets off the coast of Brazil is weeks away from being switched off, enabling operators to undertake planned maintenance activities in their chosen Campos Basin fields.

FPSO P-63; Source: Petrobras

South America’s Brava Energia has revealed that the output from its Papa-Terra field in the Campos Basin will be halted for up to 12 days to carry out scheduled maintenance during November 2025. The field’s oil production is done through two units: P-61 of the tension leg wellhead platform (TLWP) type and P-63, which is an FPSO type, where all the production is processed. 

The announcement comes after the firm hired the U.S.-headquartered McDermott to perform the transportation and installation of flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea equipment for two wells at the field and two more for the Atlanta Phase 2 development in Block BS-4 within the Santos Basin.

The American giant previously delivered the Papa-Terra tension leg wellhead platform, described as the first dry-tree floating production system offshore Brazil and the first tension leg platform installed in South America.

Brava operates the Potiguar, Recôncavo, Papa-Terra, Atlanta, and Peroá clusters, and holds non-operated interests in Petrobras’s Pescada and Manati fields, alongside its stake in Shell’s Parque das Conchas.

The Brazilian firm has also disclosed that the production at the Shell-operated Parque das Conchas fields of the deepwater BC-10 block in the Campos Basin will be stopped for up to 21 days to carry out scheduled maintenance during next month.

Brava’s acquisition of a stake in the field was enabled by an agreement to get a 23% stake in the asset held by QatarEnergy, allowing it to expand its portfolio with the Abalone, Ostra, and Argonauta oil fields, which form the Parque das Conchas asset.

While Shell has a 50% interest in the asset and Brava Energia 23%, ONGC, as their partner, holds the remaining 27% stake.

