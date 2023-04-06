British Columbia provides $9M funding for shore power for Victoria cruise ships

April 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The Province of British Columbia is providing $9 million to the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority to plan and install infrastructure at Ogden Point, allowing cruise ships to access clean hydroelectricity at the port, turn off their engines and help protect the environment.

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

As informed, the project will supply electricity to the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority’s deep-water terminal at Ogden Point in Victoria.

Shore power will be installed at two berths, allowing multiple ships to draw electricity at the port, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air contaminants in the region.

This funding will help the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority move ahead with this project and get started on work with BC Hydro.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority will continue to work with the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations, BC Hydro, the cruise lines and the City of Victoria to develop a schematic design and deliver the installation of shore power infrastructure to Ogden Point.

Transportation is the province’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 40% of B.C.’s annual total.

“People want solutions to environmental concerns while also growing our economy,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Adding shore power will allow us to turn off large cruise ship engines by connecting vessels to clean electricity at Ogden Point. This will lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduce air pollution and create well-paying jobs that support sustainable tourism.”

“Shore power is one of several initiatives supporting a sustainable working port cherished by the Lekwungen people, residents and visitors alike. We look forward to collaborating with our partners in planning and implementing this project, including Songhees and Esquimalt Nations (Lekwungen people), the cruise lines, BC Hydro and the City of Victoria,” said Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.

CleanBC is the Province’s plan to protect nature and build a cleaner economy. This funding supports the government’s plan by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, helping slow climate change, improving air quality and allowing the region to continue benefiting from the cruise ship industry.