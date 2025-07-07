British upstream player picks new COO as current one prepares to retire

Illustration; Source: Viaro Energy
As its existing Chief Operating Officer (COO) is ready to retire, London-based independent upstream player Viaro Energy has revealed the name of the new COO, who will step into the role next month.  

Viaro Energy has appointed Jillian Owen, who has more than 25 years in the energy sector, as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective August 2025, to succeed Alistair Buchan, who is retiring after playing a key role in establishing the firm’s operational capabilities.

Buchan highlighted:“It has been a privilege to help build Viaro’s operational foundation, and I am proud of what we have achieved. As I step away, I do so with complete confidence in Jillian’s ability to lead the company forward. This transition has been carefully planned, and operational continuity is assured.”

Owen joined Viaro in March 2025 as Head of Transition to Operatorship, where she has been leading the integration of Shell and ExxonMobil’s Southern North Sea portfolio into the London-based player’s existing asset base, a step seen as the firm’s evolution from a non-operating partner to a full upstream operator.

The British player describes Owen’s appointment to the COO role as a natural extension of her work in this transition, while continuing to develop a fit-for-purpose organizational structure capable of incorporating a larger workforce and meeting the demands of operatorship in line with the firm’s strategic direction.

Francesco Mazzagatti, Viaro Energy’s CEO, commented: “Jillian has already proven to be an invaluable asset during this pivotal moment for Viaro. Her seamless integration reflects both her professional calibre and our shared vision for the industry.

“With a clear, aligned view on the innovation and adaptability needed to position oil and gas within the sector’s long-term transformation, we are confident she is the right leader to drive the next phase of our business strategy.”

Before coming to Viaro, the new COO spent over a decade at Apache Corporation, where she worked in various roles, including UK Country Manager. In addition, Owen served on the board of Offshore Energies UK, where she had a direct impact on policy development and the future of the industry.

Commenting on her new role, Owen stated: “I’m honoured to step into the role of COO at Viaro – a modern energy company that is not only growing, but redefining its approach in step with an evolving energy landscape. The traditional upstream model no longer reflects the complexities of today’s environment, and I’ve been seeking a challenge that speaks to that shift.

“Viaro is one of the few companies with the foresight to recognise these changing dynamics – and the strategic agility to respond and capitalise on them. It is firmly focused on delivering energy security while embracing the opportunities of the energy transition – driven by intent, and guided by a long-term vision for responsible, resilient growth.”

This COO appointment follows shortly after Viaro Energy disclosed its move to acquire Deltic Energy to enlarge its oil and gas footprint in the UK sector of the North Sea.

