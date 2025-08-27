Brunvoll
Home Electric Brunvoll wins order to supply electric propulsion systems for zero-emission catamaran

August 27, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Norwegian equipment provider Brunvoll Mar-El has inked a deal with the Oma Baatbyggeri shipyard to supply its electric propulsion systems for a zero-emission catamaran ferry ordered by compatriot boat tour agency Rødne Fjord Cruise.

Per Brunvoll, the passenger and vehicle vessel is to service a route between Lauvik and Lysebotn in Lysefjorden county, a fjord in southwestern Norway. The catamaran will go on a long-term contract with Kolumbus AS, a public transportation administration in Rogaland, where Lysefjorden is located.

Once constructed, the eco-friendly unit—which will be able to carry 97 passengers and up to twelve vehicles—is planned to be handed over in June 2026. As disclosed, the ferry will be fitted with a 2.7 MW battery system, which is expected to enable quiet, zero-emission operations at speeds up to 18 knots.

The delivery from Brunvoll will reportedly encompass a full system integration via the Triton Electric & Hybrid solution, featuring the Triton CPP controllable pitch propeller system, the Triton SG steering gear control, and the Triton EMS energy management system.

According to the company, the package also covers inverters, a dual DC grid, and a DC shore power connection. In addition to this, the scope of the supply includes the battery system, propulsion motors, and generators.

Norway’s electric journey toward net zero

With a target to slash as much as 70-75% of harmful pollutant emissions by 2035, Norway—the world’s fifth maritime transport power—has charted a steady course toward net zero via a number of approaches, including electrification, investment in autonomous vehicles and a push for the utilization of sustainable fuels.

Because of the country’s rugged, fjord-indented coastline and many islands, ferry transport has served as a ‘vital’ part of Norway’s infrastructure, providing essential connections for the movements of goods, island access, as well as daily commuting.

Seeking to ensure sustainable ferry operations, the public and private sphere(s) in the country have embarked on numerous projects that could turn this vision into reality. For instance, in mid-April this year, the government announced that small and large tourist ships and ferries will be required to run on clean power and produce zero emissions starting from January 1, 2026 (and January 1, 2032 for larger vessels).

Moreover, all ferries operating along the Norwegian coastline are mandated to transition to electric propulsion by 2030.

Like many other maritime players, Brunvoll has been playing its own part in pushing this drive forward. Beyond the most recent deal with Oma Baatbyggeri and Rødne Fjord Cruise, the company also has a deal with compatriot transport company Torghatten Nord under its belt to equip a new hybrid ferry with an ‘advanced’ propulsion and autonomy system.

The 73.3-meter-long ferry, set to commence operations in 2026, is being built by Lithuanian shipyard Western Baltija Shipbuilding and will feature Brunvoll’s pulling azimuth thrusters for ‘improved’ propulsion, an Auto-Crossing system for automated route management, a remote Condition Monitoring System to track performance, and the BruCon PTC control solution.

What is more, in January 2025, three ships boasting Brunvoll’s technology entered operations on a 15-year contract with Vestland County Council. The units are owned by ferry operator Fjord1.

