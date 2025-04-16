Norway
Norway scales up maritime climate rules with new zero-emission targets

Authorities & Government
April 16, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Norway is ramping up its climate ambitions with novel zero-emission requirements aimed at accelerating the green transition in maritime tourism and ferry operations, as well as a newly proposed target to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As disclosed by the government, starting from January 1, 2026, zero-emission requirements in the World Heritage Fjords will apply to tourist ships and ferries under 10,000 gross tons. For larger ships, it was noted that the requirement would enter force from January 1, 2032.

As informed, in order to meet the stipulations, vessels can use biogas. In addition to this, the government is set to contribute funding for shore power facilities in Flåm, a village situated along a fjord edge in the southwest of the country.

Speaking about the development, Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen remarked that the goal of the government’s initiative was to preserve the fjords and promote eco-conscious tourism at the same time.

“The zero-emission requirement will drive technological development, reduce emissions, and ensure that the World Heritage fjords remain attractive tourist destinations,” the Minister emphasized.

As elaborated, the West Norwegian Fjords are one of eight of the nation’s sites on UNESCO’s World Heritage list, comprising five fjords: Nærøyfjorden, Aurlandsfjorden, Geirangerfjorden, Sunnylvsfjorden, and Tafjorden. While the cruise industry is a major contributor to the economic growth of the region, the government has shared that it also leads to significant greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and pollution.

In this sense, the implementation of the zero-emission stipulations represents a ‘concrete’ step forward in Norway’s efforts related to achieving climate neutrality. However, as the government officials added, sufficient technology for the biggest ships is not yet available, which is why it was decided that the requirements would be introduced gradually.

“It has been important for me to find a solution that follows up on the Parliament’s decision on zero emissions in the World Heritage fjords, stimulates technological development, takes into account the tourism industry in the ports, and provides sufficient predictability for the industry. I believe we have succeeded in this,” Bjelland Eriksen underscored.

Norway’s climate-neutrality efforts on the way to net zero

In regards to its broader decarbonization efforts, Norway recently set out a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70-75% by 2035, compared to 1990 levels, building on the country’s current commitment under the Paris Agreement, which entails at least a 55 percent reduction by 2030.

Given that this year, all countries are required to submit new climate goals to the United Nations, per the Paris Agreement, Norway plans to include the new target in the Climate Change Act and formally submit it as a nationally determined contribution (NDC) following approval by the Parliament.

Bjelland Eriksen elaborated that Norway will rely on a combination of domestic emission reductions, collaboration with the European Union, and emission cuts outside the EU/EEA to accomplish these newly laid-out targets.

“The Paris Agreement is working and has moved us in the right direction. At the same time, climate change is happening here and now. We are seeing its effects both globally and at home. That’s why it’s crucial to maintain momentum,” the Minister added.

Beyond this, it is worth noting that the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association committed to achieving a climate-neutral fleet by 2050. This includes a pledge that, starting in 2030, all new vessels booked by the organization’s members will incorporate zero-emission technology.

Moreover, in collaboration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Norway has been a supporter of the GreenVoyage2050 project, aimed at assisting developing countries in reducing GHG emissions from shipping.

Concerning ferry services in particular, the nation’s government has already mandated all ferries operating along its coastline transition to electric propulsion by 2030.

Among some developments within the electric ship segment, ferry operator Fjord1 AS, for instance, tapped Türkiye’s Tersan Shipyard in February 2024 for the construction of a quartet of battery-powered autonomous double-ended ferries, hailed as the ‘world’s first.’

As divulged, the eco-friendly units are scheduled to operate between Lavik and Oppedal from September 1, 2026. The construction of the first one commenced in October last year.

To remind, Tersan Shipyard worked together with Fjord1 in 2021 when it was selected to build two battery-powered sister ferries. Before that, the yard delivered six all-electric units to the ferry operator.

