Bulker collides with small tanker off Philippine coast

August 17, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

A Panama-flagged bulk carrier collided with a Philippine-flagged tanker off Luzon Point, Mariveles, Bataan, on 15 August 2020, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

Image by the Philippine Coast Guard

The ships in question are the 207,400 dwt Capesize bulker Dawn Horizon and the 2,800 dwt small clean tanker Malingap.

“MV Dawn Horizon skippered by Captain Jovar Arboleda failed to perform necessary action based on the advisory of Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) – Corregidor that she was nearly (approximately two nautical miles) at the collision course of MTKR Malingap,” Antonio Guiritan, RAD officer of MTKR Malingap, told PCG.

Malingap reported no physical injuries to its crew members. However, the vessel suffered damages at its starboard bow bulwark, forecastle deck starboard side, starboard side access trunk, railings, fire hydrant and fire hose box, and starboard quarter, among others as a result of the sea collision.

Image by the Philippine Coast Guard

Following the incident, Malingap filed a marine protest against Dawn Horizon to the Coast Guard Sub-Station Mariveles.

The 2013-built Dawn Horizon is owned by Panama-based White Coral Maritime and commercially controlled by Japan’s NYK Line, VesselsValue’s data shows.

The 2016-built Malingap is owned by Philippine company Herma Shipping and Transport.