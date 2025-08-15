Illustration; Source: Bumi Armada
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Bumi Armada-MISC merger falls through

Bumi Armada-MISC merger falls through

Business & Finance
August 15, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Talks about a potential business combination between Malaysia’s Bumi Armada and the offshore segment of the compatriot shipping giant MISC Berhad (MISC), an owner and operator of offshore floating and energy-related maritime solutions and services, have come to nought.

Illustration; Source: Bumi Armada

A few months ago, Bumi Armada revealed that the due diligence exercise with MISC was ongoing, under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) the duo signed in 2024 to explore a prospective merger via an all-share transaction.

The MoU, which was effective for nine months, until the execution of the definitive agreement or termination of the MoU, whichever came sooner, was undertaken to forge a bigger floating production business.  

Related Article

However, the board of directors of Bumi Armada has revealed that a mutual agreement was reached with MISC not to pursue the proposed merger. As a result, the MOU lapsed on August 14, 2025.

The Malaysian player has confirmed its intention to continue to pursue strategic growth opportunities, supported by what it describes as its robust financial position.

Bumi Armada made arrangements with ONGC in May 2025 for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel deployed off the coast of India.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles