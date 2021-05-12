Bunker One tanker starts biofuel trials

May 12, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

M/T Amak Swan, a tanker operated by marine fuel supplier Bunker One, has commenced trials of using biofuel in its own engine.

The ship, with a total capacity of 3,500 MT, will soon be able to offer delivery of sustainable biofuel to vessels passing the Danish straits in the Skaw and Gothenburg areas, Bunker Holding, the parent company of Bunker One, said.

In line with Bunker Holding’s ambition to support shipping companies in their transition to more sustainable energy sources, Bunker One has in recent years intensified its efforts in cleaner fuels. As the demand for sustainable fuels is increasing, Bunker One said it is currently looking to expand the offering to its physical operations around the world.

“We are extremely pleased to have reached this important milestone in our sustainability journey and now have Amak Swan using biofuel,” Christoffer Berg Lassen, CCO of Bunker Holding, commented.

“We are a strong supporter of the move to sustainable energy sources, and we have been intensifying our efforts within this important agenda for some time now. We realise that there are still many unanswered questions and uncertainties in connection with sustainable marine fuels, but we are confident that biofuel is a significant step in the right direction.”

As informed, Bunker One decided to proceed with the new B30 biofuel blend which consists of a second-generation bio feedstock resulting in a lowering of Amak Swan’s well-to-wake CO2 emissions discharge by 26%.

Amak Swan, which is owned by Uni-Tankers, will use the new biofuel blend for an additional three to four weeks before Bunker One is ready to make the product available on the market.