BW Group acquires 39.1 % interest in Navigator Holdings

December 16, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

BW Group Limited has bought a 39.1% equity interest in Navigator Holdings, owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, from WL Ross.

Navigator Holdings has a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 14 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.

The company is engaged in the transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA.

“Navigator Holdings has been an industry leader since we made the initial investment. We think the company’s future is bright, and this long-term investment from BW Group will position the company to realize its potential,” Hal Malone, Head of Transportation of WL Ross, said.

“BW is excited to be taking an ownership position in Navigator Holdings, a leading company in its sector, and we look forward to being a supportive shareholder as Navigator continues to pursue its strategic goals,” Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of BW Group, said.

BW Group has been active on the stock purchasing market having acquired a majority stake in Epic Gas, an owner of LPG carriers, in 2019, and a 36.3% stake in Hafnia Tankers, a shipping company formed by the management team of former Tankers Inc, in 2018.

Companies affiliated with BW Group control a combined fleet of over 350 ships transporting gas (LNG and LPG), crude oil, oil products, and dry commodities.

BW Group currently comprises BW LPG, BW LNG, Epic Gas, DHT, Hafnia, BW Dry Cargo, BW Offshore, BW Energy, and BW Solar.