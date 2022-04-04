BW Tatiana FSRU in 1st STS LNG transfer in El Salvador

April 4, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

BW Tatiana FSRU, deployed in El Salvador as a part of the Energía del Pacífico LNG-to-power project, has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG operation.

BW LNG, a unit of the Singapore-based gas shipping giant BW Group, informed via social media of the milestone operation that took place on 1 April 2022.

BW Tatiana performed its very first ship-to-ship transfer of LNG in Acajutla, El Salvador together with LNG tanker Bilbao Knutsen. The milestone operation transferred around 125,000 cubic metres of LNG.

The vessel is a part of the Acajutla FSRU project that is for exclusive use by Energía del Pacífico. The 378 megawatts Energía del Pacifíco power generation is the largest private infrastructure investment in El Salvador.

This FSRU is a part of the new technology solution. It includes Wärtsilä 50SG gas engines and a steam turbine cycle which will provide power for 30 per cent of the country’s electricity demand. Therefore, this is to transform the country into a net exporter of electric power instead of a net importer.

BW Tatiana FSRU is also Central America’s FSRU. Its regasification capacity is 280 million standard cubic feet a day and its LNG storage capacity is 137,000 cubic metres. BW LNG and Invenergy Investment jointly own the vessel.





