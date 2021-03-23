C-Power teams up with RigNet for smart connectivity solution

March 23, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Columbia Power Technologies (C-Power) has entered into collaboration with RigNet for the supply of a comprehensive set of data and communications solutions for its autonomous offshore power systems (AOPS).

Illustration/C-Power’s SeaRAY resident system concept (Courtesy of C-Power)

The solutions will provide upstream and downstream data transfer to and from payloads operating with an AOPS platform, according to US-based marine technology company C-Power.

C-Power’s AOPS provides in-situ power, energy storage, and real-time data and communications support for unmanned offshore activities, including subsea vehicles, sensor packages, and operating equipment.

When deployed, an AOPS can significantly lower costs and carbon emissions, reduce operational complexity, increase safety, and enable capabilities not available today, C-Power claims.

Reenst Lesemann, C-Power’s CEO, said: “Data transmission capabilities are just as important as power for offshore systems, and RigNet’s hardware and communications services are designed to meet the needs of our customers. Their data and communications solutions will cover the many use cases we see for AOPS deployment”.

RigNet is a global satellite and terrestrial communications and cybersecurity company, delivering advanced machine learning software and secure communications to the energy and maritime sectors.

The C-Power AOPS combined with the real-time data and communication capabilities provided by RigNet will enable the digital and electric transformation necessary to unlock massive innovation and growth in the marine economy, according to C-Power.

Jamie Barnett, RigNet’s Senior Vice President for Government Services, said: “C-Power is the technology leader for at-sea renewable energy, and we are excited to work with C-Power to expand the remote communications and data capabilities of AOPS. We believe the world needs more sustainable energy options, and we want to help drive innovation in this field via our smart, secure connectivity”.

C-Power AOPS can be deployed in several scenarios to serve diverse customer activities, ranging from meeting the needs of a subsea sensor with low power and low bandwidth requirements, to underwater vehicles with charging and remote command and control needs that require more than a kilowatt of generating capacity, energy storage and 300Mbps of bandwidth.

Later in 2021, RigNet will be among C-Power’s partners for a demonstration of the SeaRAY AOPS being conducted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and U.S. Navy.

The technology will be deployed at the Navy’s Wave Energy Testing Site (WETS), located off Marine Corps Base Hawaii on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

The SeaRAY AOPS at WETS is a moored configuration consisting of a surface wave energy converter; a single, combined mooring, data, communications and power cable; and a seafloor base unit that provides 50kWh of energy storage for payload operation.

The SeaRAY, which will support several payloads during the deployment, has been developed under a DOE-sponsored research and development program.