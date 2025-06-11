Seaturns' wave energy device. Source: Seaturns
Back to overview
Home Tidal & Wave Energy Seaturns to deploy full-scale wave energy device at offshore test site in 2025

Seaturns to deploy full-scale wave energy device at offshore test site in 2025

Business Developments & Projects
June 11, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

French wave energy developer Seaturns has signed an agreement with the OPEN-C Foundation to deploy a full-scale wave energy demonstrator at the SEM-REV offshore test site near Le Croisic, with installation scheduled for summer 2025.

Seaturns' wave energy device. Source: Seaturns

According to Seaturns, the move follows the completion of reduced-scale (1:4) tests, conducted between October 2023 and February 2025 at Ifremer’s Sainte-Anne du Portzic site. The company is now shifting to offshore trials in real conditions.

The demonstrator will test Seaturns’ wave energy system, which uses the oscillation of a float and pneumatic conversion of wave motion.

“Our system was designed from the outset to be efficient, robust and easily industrializable, which explains our sustained pace,” said Vincent Tournerie, Founder and President of Seaturns.

The SEM-REV site is operated by the OPEN-C Foundation and equipped with subsea infrastructure, environmental monitoring tools, and technical support. These resources aim to reduce industrial and environmental risks before market entry, Seaturns added.

“Providing a dedicated infrastructure greatly facilitates the work of manufacturers, who can then focus fully on optimizing their technology. This is precisely the mission of the OPEN-C Foundation. We are currently preparing the site and reception protocols for the Seaturns demonstrator,” said Yves Perignon, Scientific and Technical Director of the OPEN-C Foundation.

The agreement sets out conditions for deployment, operation, and decommissioning. The trial period is said to last 18 months. Generated electricity will not be fed into the grid, as the focus will remain on technical validation, certification, and environmental impact monitoring.

This trial is part of the SEAWEC program, which targets the industrialization of Seaturns’ technology. It follows the IAS-WEC project, backed by the i-Nov 2023 competition, Bpifrance, ADEME, the French government (France 2030), and the EU (France Relance / Next Generation EU).

Seaturns plans to begin commercial wave energy deployment from 2026.

The company designed its wave energy converter (WEC) focusing on cost efficiency, streamlined offshore installation, ease of maintenance, and minimal environmental impact. The company aims to reduce production and operating costs compared to existing wave energy technologies.

According to Seaturns, its technology harnesses ocean wave motion to generate electricity. The system consists of a cylindrical WEC, anchored using a patented solution that converts horizontal wave movement into a pitching motion. Inside the WEC, a water pendulum and air chambers create airflow that drives a turbine coupled to an alternator, producing electricity.

In February, Seaturns completed sea trials of its wave energy technology at the IFREMER test site in Brest, France, moving a step closer to commercialization. 

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles