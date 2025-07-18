Leonardo da Vinci continues installing cables at first UK-Germany energy link
Leonardo da Vinci continues installing cables at first UK-Germany energy link

July 18, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Prysmian’s Leonardo da Vinci, said to be the world’s largest cable laying vessel (CLV), has begun the second phase of cable laying in UK waters for NeuConnect, a high-voltage submarine cable that will create the first direct energy transmission link between the UK and Germany.

Source: NeuConnect

Prysmian completed the first phase of cabling works in UK waters in November 2024, installing 56 kilometers of onshore and subsea cables.

It was reported today, July 18, that Leonardo da Vinci had started the second phase of cable installation, which will see 140 kilometers of cable laid over the next three months. The vessel is located some 12 nautical miles/22 kilometers from the Kent coast.

Source: Prysmian via LinkedIn

The cabling works will also utilize Prysmian’s proprietary submarine cable burial tools, designed and stored in its global marine base in Middlesbrough, England.

Towards the end of this year, the company will carry out a further phase of cabling as NeuConnect’s cabling program continues through UK, Dutch and German waters into 2026 and 2027.

Chair of NeuConnect, Julia Prescot, said: “Every kilometre of cable we install brings the first UK-German energy link a step closer, so these works are another important milestone for NeuConnect and a huge 140km stride in our 725km cabling marathon. As we mark the 2nd anniversary of NeuConnect’s construction, the good progress we are making onshore and offshore is helping to keep this vital new energy link for Europe on track.”

As for the onshore aspect of the project, in Germany, piling works for the converter station were completed earlier this year, while in the UK, main contractor Siemens Energy is nearing completion on the concrete base of the UK converter station, with work to begin this summer on the above-ground ‘super structure’.

Led by global investors Meridiam, Allianz, Kansai Electric Power and TEPCO, the 725-kilometer NeuConnect will create an “invisible energy highway” capable of transferring 1.4 GW of electricity, enough to power 1.5 million homes, in either direction, with converter stations on the Isle of Grain in Kent and Wilhelmshaven in northern Germany.

Construction work at the UK site on the Isle of Grain began in the summer of 2023, with construction in Germany following in May 2024.

NeuConnect is expected to be operational by 2028.

