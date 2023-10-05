Carbon Clean and Samsung Engineering forge alliance on onboard carbon capture solutions

October 5, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra



London-based carbon capture company Carbon Clean has joined forces with Korean construction and project management company Samsung Engineering Co. (SECL) to explore opportunities for onboard carbon capture solutions projects.

Image credit: Carbon Clean

The two companies have formalized a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) and they plan to focus on optimizing Carbon Clean’s modular carbon capture technology, CycloneCC, for use onboard ships.

As explained, the equipment is ten times smaller than a conventional carbon capture unit and has a 50% smaller footprint, making it well suited to the marine environment where space is extremely limited.

“Samsung Engineering’s expertise and experience in EPC, as well as our excellent track record in modularisation projects has led to this JDA for developing OCCS projects with Carbon Clean. This strategic alliance will create viable solutions for major global clients by combining the excellence of both companies and create a sustainable path for the future in this era of energy transition,” Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of Samsung Engineering, said.

“Accounting for 3% of global CO 2 emissions, decarbonizing the shipping industry plays a significant role in the net zero puzzle. I look forward to our partnership with Samsung Engineering to offer carbon capture onboard ships. Carbon Clean’s breakthrough modular carbon capture technology, CycloneCC, is ideally suited for use on ships given its 10 times equipment size reduction and high performance,” Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean added.

“Carbon Clean is focused on delivering technology for all hard-to-abate industries, including the maritime industry, and I am looking forward to delivering real solutions to the shipping industry with Samsung Engineering as our strategic partners.”

Onboard carbon capture is expected to play a vital role in tackling emissions from shipping in the mid-term by enabling ships to capture the CO 2 they emit while operating – plugging the gap while low-carbon fuels, such as green ammonia, methanol and hydrogen, and the associated onshore infrastructure, are developed and scaled up.

The technology has a strategic importance for the industry amid growing pressure to decarbonize shipping, given the enhanced emissions targets set earlier this year by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The revised GHG strategy includes a 20% reduction in emissions by 2030, a 70% reduction by 2040, and net-zero emissions by 2050.

SECL and Carbon Clean signed the JDA at an official signing ceremony on October 3rd at the 2023 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).