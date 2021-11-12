Carnival names 3rd LNG-powered cruise ship Carnival Jubilee

November 12, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

American cruise company Carnival Cruise Line has revealed the name of its third LNG-powered Excel-class cruise ship as Carnival Jubilee, setting sail in 2023.

Courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line

The 182,800 gross tonnage Carnival Jubilee joins sister ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. To remind, Mardi Gras is the first LNG-powered cruise ship in the Americas.

The third Excel-class vessel will be identical to the previous two, completely fueled by LNG.

The cruise company names its new Excel-class ships after some of its old ships.

Carnival Corporation ordered these ships for its subsidiary Carnival Cruise Line. The first one is already sailing now, while the second one will set sail from Miami in 2022.

After that, Carnival Jubilee will enter the service in 2023. It will be based at the Port of Galveston in Texas and will sail to the western Caribbean.