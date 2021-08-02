LNG-fueled cruise ship Mardi Gras starts maiden voyage

August 2, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, the first LNG-fueled cruise ship in the Americas, has departed on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral.

The 180, 000 gross tonnage LNG-powered cruise ship left Florida’s port on 31 July.

It is currently undergoing a weeklong cruise with stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Nassau, The Bahamas.

Mardi Gras belongs to the world’s largest cruise ship operator Carnival Cruise Line, built by Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku. It is the first cruise ship in the U.S. to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Mardi Gras‘ sister ship Carnival Celebration is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from Port Miami, along with an as-yet-unnamed vessel in 2023.