TUI Cruises' second LNG-powered newbuild launched at Italian shipyard

TUI Cruises’ second LNG-powered newbuild launched at Italian shipyard

May 30, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has launched the second LNG dual-fuel cruise ship built for TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Mein Schiff Flow. Courtesy of TUI Cruises

The launching ceremony for the cruise ship named Mein Schiff Flow was held on May 30 at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard.

Mein Schiff Flow is a sister ship to Mein Schiff Relax, delivered in February this year, and the second of two InTUItion class cruise ships designed to operate on LNG and marine gas oil (MGO).

Described as the “backbone” of TUI Cruises’ future fleet, the ships are designed with energy efficiency in focus, aiming to reduce operational consumption and minimize environmental impact, in compliance with the latest regulations.

Like its sister ship, Mein Schiff Flow will be able to use LNG and is future-proof with the ability to utilize low-emission fuels such as bio- or e-LNG, Fincantieri explained.

With approximately 160,000 gross tons, the newbuild will feature catalytic converters meeting Euro 6 standards, a steam turbine, using the residual heat from the diesel generators, as well as an electrical shore-power connection. These features are expected to ensure almost emission-free operations while in port (about 40% of operating time).

The unit will also be equipped with a waste treatment system capable of transforming organic materials into recyclable components through a thermal process.

Mein Schiff Flow is scheduled to enter service in mid-2026.

