Back to overview
Home Green Marine MSC Cruises places €3.5 billion order for two new LNG-powered World Class ships

MSC Cruises places €3.5 billion order for two new LNG-powered World Class ships

Vessels
May 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

MSC Cruises, the cruise division of Swiss shipping giant MSC Group, has decided to expand its LNG-powered World Class series with two new ships to be built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Courtesy of MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises formalized the shipbuilding order during a ceremony on May 19, revealing a total direct investment of approximately €3.5 billion for the two newbuilds – World Class 5 and 6.

The ships are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and 2030, respectively.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the MSC Group Cruise Division, said: “The order for these two new World Class ships marks a new milestone in our remarkable shipbuilding journey in France, which is in line with our long-term industrial plan.

This milestone underlines our commitment with Chantiers de l’Atlantique, our long-standing partner for over 20 years, to build the most efficient ships in the world, creating a legacy of excellence and innovation. The World Class platform combines the best environmental technologies with the latest innovations in guest experience.” 

The newbuilds will join their sister World Class vessels, MSC World Europa  and MSC World America, which are already in service, as well as MSC World Asia  and MSC World Atlantic, currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027.  

As part of this series, the new cruise ships are expected to be among the most energy-efficient, exceeding the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Energy Efficiency Index (EEDI).

The ships will be compatible with various alternative fuels, including bio-based and synthetic LNG and biodiesel.

They will also feature the latest generation of dual-fuel internal combustion engines, incorporating technologies to further reduce fugitive methane emissions, MSC Cruises said.

In addition, the ships will be equipped with shore-side connection systems to reduce emissions during port calls, including CO2 as well as NOx and SOx, advanced wastewater treatment systems compliant with IMO and the more restrictive Baltic Standard, new waste management devices and a full range of energy-efficient equipment to optimize engine use and on-board hotel services.

To remind, MSC Cruises’ first LNG-powered ship, MSC World Europa, was launched in November 2022. The latest ship in this class, MSC World America, was delivered in April 2025 and is operating in the North American market.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles