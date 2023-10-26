Cavotec, COSCO sign maintenance deal for more than 60 vessels

October 26, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swiss company Cavotec has signed a service partner agreement with COSCO Group to provide preventive maintenance for more than 60 ocean-going vessels equipped with Cavotec shore power systems.

Through the new partnership, Cavotec will gradually take a more comprehensive role in providing preventive maintenance to the COSCO fleet in China and Southeast Asia.

Additionally, Cavotec will pilot new innovative service models with COSCO in the region.

“We’re delighted to start this new long-term partnership with COSCO. It not only strengthens our presence in Asia, but also gives us an opportunity to develop our services further to match our customers’ growing and changing service needs all across the world,” said Patrick Baudin, President Cavotec Services.

Recently, COSCO’s boxship plugged into shore power at HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) in Hamburg, Germany, marking the official inauguration of the terminal.

Last year, Cavotec secured a shore power order worth €15.7 million (around $16.57 million) from an undisclosed ‘major global shipping line’ for a series of newbuild containerships. The company was also awarded contracts to supply shore power connection systems for a number of 13,000 TEU and 7,000 TEU newbuild containerships owned by Chartworld and Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), respectively.