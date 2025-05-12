Back to overview
Cavotec nets €8.1 million shore power order from mystery container shipping company

Cavotec nets €8.1 million shore power order from mystery container shipping company

Business Developments & Projects
May 12, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Switzerland-based cleantech company Cavotec has signed an order valued at €8.1 million with an undisclosed global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels.

Courtesy of Cavotec

As informed, the order includes cable management reels and weatherproof enclosures, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

Cavotec claimed its systems will provide “reliable” cable management solutions, enabling vessels to connect to shore power while at berth. This is said to reduce emissions and support compliance with international environmental regulations.

It is understood that this contract builds on a long-standing partnership between Cavotec and the customer, further strengthening their collaboration in advancing sustainable ship operations. Reportedly, Cavotec previously supplied multiple shore power cable management systems to the mystery company, supporting their environmental and operational objectives.

David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, stated: “This contract confirms Cavotec’s strong position in the growing shore power market and marks a new milestone in our collaboration with one of the world’s top shipping companies.”

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of 2025, Cavotec clinched three shore power orders totaling €7 million for Italian ports, the result of which is expected to slash harmful emissions and improve air quality at those ports. Deliveries for these projects are slated between early and mid-2026.

Earlier, in 2024, the company secured an order to provide its shore power system to two Mediterranean ports in a deal worth €6.5 million. These deliveries are expected in 2025 and 2026.

