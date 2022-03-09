Cavotec secures shore power orders for boxship newbuilds

March 9, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss cleantech company Cavotec has been awarded shore power connection orders for containerships being built in China.

Photo: Cavotec

As informed, the combined value of the orders is approximately €4.5 million (about $4.9 million) and deliveries are scheduled to take place in the next two years.

Specifically, Cavotec will supply PowerAmpReel shore power connection systems for a number of 13,000 TEU and 7,000 TEU newbuild containerships owned by Chartworld and Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), respectively.

The systems will enable the ships to connect to shoreside power supply where available, reducing emissions of harmful carbon dioxide, nitrogen and sulphur oxides, and particulate matter, thereby improving air quality in the port and nearby residential areas.

Cavotec designs and delivers connection and electrification

solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications.

In October last year, Cavotec also secured three orders from South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its shore power connection systems. The systems will be integrated into new containerships ordered by Evergreen, Seaspan and Capital.

The same month, Cavotec secured orders for its shore power connection systems from “two of the world’s largest” shipping lines.

What is more, it was contracted by ZPMC in December 2021 to provide motorised cable reel electrification systems for container cranes at “major ports” in China and the US.

