CCEC secures financing for new dual-fuel gas carriers, sells Neo-Panamax boxship

Business & Finance
August 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Greek shipowner Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) has entered into an agreement to sell a Neo-Panamax container vessel and secured financing for six dual-fuel medium gas carrier (MGC) newbuilds.

On August 7, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the sale of Manzanillo Express, a 13,312 TEU, hybrid scrubber-fitted, eco container vessel built by Hyundai Samho Industries in 2022.

The delivery of the vessel to its new owner is expected during the third quarter of 2025, generating a gain of approximately $6.9 million for CCEC.

Upon completion of this transaction, the company will have two remaining 13,000 TEU container vessels – both on long-term time charters through 2033, with options to extend to 2039.

This vessel sale is said to align with CCEC’s strategic plan, announced in late 2023, to shift its strategic focus towards the transportation of various forms of gas to industrial customers, including LNG and emerging new commodities in connection with the energy transition.

Since February 2024, CCEC has sold or agreed to sell 13 container vessels, including the Manzanillo Express, generating expected gross proceeds of approximately $694.2 million. These funds are being reinvested in state-of-the-art gas transportation assets, the company explained.

In addition, on August 13, CCEC entered into a seven-year financing arrangement for all six of its dual-fuel gas carriers under construction at Chinese and Korean shipyards.

The relevant vessels include Aristogenis, Aridaios, Aratos, Agenor, Andrianos, and Anios.

The total expected financing amount is $310.1 million, which can increase, in case long-term employment is secured, up to a total of $376.6 million. The facility also includes the option to draw pre-delivery financing, the company revealed.

