Celebrity Apex and Symphony of the Sea to set sail using sustainable biofuel

June 6, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

US-based cruise major Royal Caribbean Group has announced that Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex and Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas will begin their voyage in Europe using sustainable biofuel to meet part of the ships’ fuel needs.

Courtesy of Royal Caribbean Group

During the three-month test, Celebrity Apex will depart from the Port of Rotterdam and Symphony of the Seas will depart from the Port of Barcelona using a biofuel blend that reduces the ships’ carbon emissions. To note, the biofuel blend is produced by purifying renewable raw materials like oils and fats and combining it with fuel oil to create an alternative fuel that is cleaner and more sustainable.

The Royal Caribbean said this “landmark test” will contribute critical data and research on the fuel’s capabilities and supply chain infrastructure needed to further the industry’s alternative fuel ambitions.

It further noted that it plans to continue increasing the use of alternative lower-carbon fuel to meet the needs of its ships across the fleet.

Jason Liberty, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, commented: “Biofuels will play an increasingly important role in achieving, not only our own but the entire maritime sector’s decarbonisation goals in the short and medium term.”

“With the completion of the trials, our hope is to advance our ships’ ability to meaningfully reduce emissions and propel forward strategic partnerships with suppliers and ports to ensure there is sufficient availability of biofuel and infrastructures to make the maritime energy transition a reality.”

This newest step in Royal Caribbean Group’s pursuit of alternative fuels follows a biofuel trial on its Navigator of the Seas, which became the first cruise ship to sail from a US port while using renewable diesel fuel.