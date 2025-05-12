Back to overview
Home Green Marine Royal Bodewes: Keel laid for Meriaura’s biofuel-powered cargo vessel

Vessels
May 12, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes has held a keel laying ceremony for NB 832, Finnish shipping company Meriaura’s biofuel-powered 6735 dwt cargo vessel.

Credit: Royal Bodewes via LinkedIn

NB 832 is the first in the series of two vessels ordered by Meriaura in the spring of 2024.

Featuring a length of 105 meters, the 1A ice-classed vessels are planned for delivery in January and December 2026.

As disclosed, the newbuilds will use both biofuel and diesel and will be equipped with Finnish technology company Wärtsilä’s engine and Finnish fuel supply systems provider Auramarine’s fuel supply systems, designed to accommodate different types of biofuels, allowing for fuel mixing during operation.

As per Meriaura, the tank system includes three separate tanks for diesel and biofuel. Waste heat from the main engine and auxiliary engines is said to be recovered and used to heat the fuel, hold, accommodation, and storage spaces.

Meriaura’s CTO Jyrki Hentula shared in November 2024: “Practical solutions, faster and more efficient operation of the ship, and cost-effectiveness are the basis for all design. These vessels are intended to remain in our fleet for a long time, which is why we consider the entire life cycle of the ship. Although regulation and emissions trading do not yet apply to ships of this size, environmental considerations, minimizing emissions, and energy saving guide all design.”

