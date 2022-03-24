CGG scores 4D seismic imaging deal offshore Brazil

March 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Geophysical services company CGG has been awarded a two-part ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic imaging project by PXGEO over the Sapinhoa Shared Reservoir in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

As informed, the baseline 3D seismic survey acquired by PXGEO, covering 575 square kilometres, is already being processed at CGG’s Rio de Janeiro subsurface imaging centre.

CGG said it is applying its latest proprietary imaging technologies, including time-lag full-waveform inversion, internal multiple attenuation and least-squares migration, to resolve challenging structural uncertainties in the pre-salt and gain better insight into the reservoir’s geomechanical behaviour.

Commenting on the award, Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “With our unequalled track record of successful pre-salt OBN projects, CGG is, without doubt, the world’s leading OBN seismic imaging company. Although imaging the pre-salt is always challenging, the experts at our dedicated Rio research centre are recognized for their ability to develop technologies tailored to the needs of each individual project and deliver high-quality pre-salt 4D OBN results.“

As for the second part of the project, the company will process the 4D monitor survey after its planned acquisition by PXGEO in 2023.

The imaging project’s results are expected to bring improved geological insight to the asset operator, Petrobras, to assist with better management of oil recovery and production development.

Petrobras is the operator of the concession where the Sapinhoa field is located with a 45% stake, in partnership with Shell Brasil Petróleo which holds a 30% stake and Repsol Sinopec Brasil which holds the remaining 25%.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago 4D OBN program wraps up at Sapinhoa field Posted: 3 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: