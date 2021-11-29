4D OBN program wraps up at Sapinhoa field

November 29, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

PXGEO has completed the 4D baseline ocean bottom node (OBN) acquisition program at the Sapinhoa field in the deepwater Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

Source: PXGEO

The four-month project using PXGEO’s proprietary Manta OBN technology was completed at the end of October, within the agreed project schedule, the seismic surveyor said.

Petrobras is the operator of the concession where the Sapinhoa field is located with a 45% stake, in partnership with Shell Brasil Petróleo which holds a 30% stake and Repsol Sinopec Brasil which holds the remaining 25%.

Seabed Geosolutions began the first of two seismic acquisitions of the Sapinhoa field monitoring project in mid-June.

To remind, PXGEO acquired Seabed Geosolutions from Fugro at the beginning of the year for $16 million in cash. The purchase included Seabed’s node inventory, handling equipment, related technology, and OBN backlog.