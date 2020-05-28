Chemical tanker quarantined in Brazil for over a month

Stena Premium, a chemical/oil products tanker of 65,055 dwt, built in 2011, remains in the Port of Cabedelo, Brazil, where she has been quarantined since April 27 due to positive cases of Covid-19 on board, according to the ship’s manager Northern Marine Management.

Illustration; Image credit: Concordia Maritime

“It was hoped that the Stena Premium would be able to depart the Port on May 21 and resume her long-term charter in South America, having served a 14-day quarantine following testing done by the local health authority on May 7. However, 2 new positive results were revealed in the latest test, meaning the vessel is now further quarantined until June 4,” the company said.

In total, 12 of the 26 crew members have now tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine, two crew members having received specialist medical attention ashore. All crew members now remain on board.

The company added that onboard Covid-19 prevention measures such as self-isolation and regular sanitization of all appropriate areas and surfaces have been implemented since the initial quarantine.

“The crew are showing great resilience to the on-going situation and their families are being kept closely informed of developments, understanding that everything that can be done to support the crew is being done,” the company said.