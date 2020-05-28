Chemical tanker quarantined in Brazil for over a month
Stena Premium, a chemical/oil products tanker of 65,055 dwt, built in 2011, remains in the Port of Cabedelo, Brazil, where she has been quarantined since April 27 due to positive cases of Covid-19 on board, according to the ship’s manager Northern Marine Management.
“It was hoped that the Stena Premium would be able to depart the Port on May 21 and resume her long-term charter in South America, having served a 14-day quarantine following testing done by the local health authority on May 7. However, 2 new positive results were revealed in the latest test, meaning the vessel is now further quarantined until June 4,” the company said.
In total, 12 of the 26 crew members have now tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine, two crew members having received specialist medical attention ashore. All crew members now remain on board.
The company added that onboard Covid-19 prevention measures such as self-isolation and regular sanitization of all appropriate areas and surfaces have been implemented since the initial quarantine.
“The crew are showing great resilience to the on-going situation and their families are being kept closely informed of developments, understanding that everything that can be done to support the crew is being done,” the company said.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 14 hours ago
6 crew test positive for coronavirus after berthing in Fremantle
A new ship-related coronavirus cluster has emerged in Australia, stirring up a debate on the country...Posted: 14 hours ago
-
Posted: 1 day agoPremium
- long read
DNV GL: We haven’t seen any serious incidents involving scrubbers
Exhaust gas cleaning systems, better known as scrubbers, have been under the spotlight in the shippi...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: 7 days ago
Two crew members on board Hapag-Lloyd’s boxship test positive for COVID-19
Two crew members deployed on a Hapag-Lloyd-operated containership have tested positive to COVID-19 i...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: 10 days ago
Unions, employers give govts one month to sort out crew changes
After extending seafarers’ contracts at sea twice due to the overall challenges for executing ...Posted: 10 days ago