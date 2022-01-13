Chevron oil gets unique approval for MAN LNG engines

January 13, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Chevron HDAX 9700 engine oil has become the first lubricant to gain time-unrestricted approval for use with MAN Energy Solutions’ four-stroke engines running on either LNG or distillate fuels.

Courtesy of Chevron

Specifically, Chevron Marine Lubricant’s low sulphated ash trunk piston engine oil got approval for use with MAN Energy Solutions’ four-stroke engines.

This approval is the first of its kind. It offers simplicity for operators switching between the two fuels so that they can use just one lubricant. Chevron HDAX 9700 secured its unrestricted dual approval due to its unique development, the company says.

Chevron tested the oil on Luxembourg offshore operator Jan De Nul’s trailing suction hopper dredger and ultra-low emission vessel Sanderus.

The company required an engine oil with very low sulphated ash formation due to the use of a variety of low sulphur fuels (below 0.10 per cet sulphur) with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel particulate filter (DPF). This is a part of its strategy to comply with European Stage V limits on nitrous oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) emissions from ships.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago Premium Chevron orders key Jansz-Io element worth over $500 million from South Korean shipyard Posted: 1 day ago

Michel Deruyck of Jan De Nul explained: “We needed a low sulphated ash oil because the DPF would not handle high levels of ash deposits. But MAN ES had not approved any low sulphated ash oils for use with distillate fuels. We had already worked with Chevron for low sulphated ash oils on three other vessels, so we extended the relationship and ran a validation test for HDAX 9700 on Sanderus.”

Chevron HDAX 9700 is an SAE 40 engine oil that is designed to control sulphated ash accumulation in combustion chambers and exhaust system, while providing sufficient alkalinity to protect against acidic corrosion.

The approval was granted after 6,500 running hours. Because low sulphated ash oils are commonly used with gas engines, MAN ES was also able to grant unlimited approval for the lubricant to be used when operating with LNG.

Luc Verbeeke, senior engineer from Chevron, said: “Our exceptional partnership with Jan De Nul Group has resulted in a valuable step forward for ship operators using either LNG or distillate fuels.”

Unrestricted operation on a single lubricant will benefit operators in several sectors. Jan De Nul will use the lubricant on further dredgers as well as jack-up vessels used in windfarm construction. Any vessels looking to comply with emission control areas by using LNG will also be able to use this oil.