China: Double naming ceremony for CMB.TECH's ammonia-fueled bulkers

China: Double naming ceremony for CMB.TECH’s ammonia-fueled bulkers

May 26, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Two ammonia-fueled 210,000 dwt bulk carriers owned by Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH have been named in China.

Image Courtesy: CSSC

The double naming ceremony took place at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry (BSIC) shipyard, part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), on May 20, 2025.

The vessels, Mineral Cesko and Mineral Polska, were classed by the UK’s class society Lloyd’s Register. With a service speed of 14.69 knots, the vessels are based on the ‘Star’ series of green ship technology developed by CSBC Ship Design & Research Center.

As explained, the development and design process has been carried out with the aim of ensuring that the ship’s performance meets the international standards. During the R&D and design process, the hull structure, resistance coefficient and fuel economy are further optimized, and a variety of emission reduction technologies are adopted to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

In September 2024, Beihai Shipbuilding and CMB.TECH signed a strategic cooperation agreement to focus on the market of green-fueled ships and jointly research and develop low-carbon and zero-emission technologies. By working together, CSSC and CMB.TECH intend to make ‘greater contributions’ to sustainable shipping on a global scale.

Since July 2021, the shipyard and the Belgian company have signed construction contracts for almost thirty 210,000 dwt bulk carriers.

Last month, Beihai Shipbuilding handed over Mineral Sverige, another eco-friendly 210,000 dwt bulker, to CMB.TECH.

