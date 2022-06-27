China: Evergreen takes delivery of ‘world’s largest’ 24,000 TEU containership

June 27, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Hudong–Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has delivered ‘the world’s largest’ 24,000 TEU-class containership ordered by Taiwanese shipping firm Evergreen Group.

Ever Alot. Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

The ship, named Ever Alot, was delivered on 22 June at the shipbuilder’s Changxing Shipbuilding Base and was scheduled to begin sea trials on 24 June.

According to the Hudong-Zhonghua, the vessel was independently designed by the shipbuilder and features a total length of 399.99 metres, a width of 61.5 metres and a depth of 33.2 metres.

Ever Alot, the first ship jointly built by Hudong-Zhonghua and Evergreen Group, is currently the largest containership of this type in the world, the Chinese shipbuilder said.

The vessel adopts the bulbous bow design combined with large-diameter propellers and energy-saving ducts, which enables low energy consumption, green environmental protection and high efficiency.

At the end of March this year, Evergreen Group and Hudong-Zhonghua signed the third contract for the construction of a 24,000 TEU-class ultra-large containership.

The first contract was signed in 2019 when the Taiwanese owner ordered four 23,000 TEU boxships that were subsequently upgraded to 24,000 TEU and in June 2021, Evergreen returned with an order for two more identical sister vessels.

At the end of 2021, the first in a series of six 24,000 TEU containerships was launched at Hudong-Zhonghua’s Changxing Shipbuilding Base.

