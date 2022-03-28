Evergreen places another 24,000 TEU boxship order in China

March 28, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

For the third time, Taiwanese shipping firm Evergreen Group has signed a contract with the Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua for the construction of a 24,000 TEU-class ultra-large containership.

Source: Hudong Zhonghua

According to the shipbuilder, the contract is a rebuilding project, independently designed by Hudong Zhonghua, which adopts green environmental protection, high efficiency, energy-saving and safety concepts.

For Hudong Zhonghua, this is the order placed by Evergreen group for the 24,000 TEU containerships following those signed in 2019 and 2021.

Back in November 2019, the Taiwanese owner ordered four 23,000 TEU boxships that were subsequently upgraded to 24,000 TEU and in June 2021, Evergreen returned with an order for two more identical sister vessels.

At the end of 2021, the first in a series of six 24,000 TEU containerships was launched at Hudong-Zhonghua’s Changxing Shipbuilding Base.

The newbuild features a length of 399.99 metres, a width of 61.5 metres, and a draft of 33.2 metres as well as a hybrid scrubber system.

As informed at the time, all six ships will have a specific bow design, large-diameter propellers, and energy-saving ducts to ensure low energy consumption.

