China’s 1st hybrid inland ship sets sail on Yangtze River
- Infrastructure
China’s first hybrid inland ship has started operations along the giant Yangtze River as part of a move to reduce emissions.
The vessel will mainly sail on liquefied natural gas but it also features a diesel/electric propulsion system, according to China Classification Society (CCS).
Shanghai ChangJiang Shipping, a unit of Sinotrans & CSC, owns the 110 meters long and 19.2 meters wide inland bulk carrier named “New Yangtze River 26007”.
Chongqing Changjiang Dongfeng Shipbuilding retroffited the previously oil-powered vessel at its Dongfeng yard while CCS Chongqing unit tested all the systems.
The vessel “becomes a typical demonstration ship for creating a green Yangtze River in China”, CCS said.
The classication society added that LNG fuel not only has significant advantages in energy conservation and emission reduction, but also complies with the increasingly stringent international standards on emissions.
